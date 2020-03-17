WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Rockdale's Kaleb Walley wins state title with undefeated season

Settling for a sixth place finish at last year’s Class AAAAAAA state meet, Kaleb Walley was ready to transfer from Rockdale following the news that head wrestling coach David Baros was stepping down at the end of the season.
With Class A powerhouse Mt. Pisgah Christian picked out as his school of choice, Walley changed his mind heading into the summer.
Instead of finishing out his final two years at a new school, Walley elected to give first-year head coach Alonzo Allen a try, a decision that turned to gold for the rising junior.
“I knew the first day of practice when I saw that his practices were a lot more intense than the year before and my freshman year,” Walley said. “It was just a lot harder and I knew I was going to be able to grow from that.”
Allen, a Rockdale graduate and the last Bulldog to win a state title in 2014, had no idea that his star wrestler had plans of transferring prior to his arrival. It wasn’t until less than an hour before watching Walley wrestle for a state title at 195 pounds last month that he learned of that story.
“At state while all of the other finals were going on, I was sitting with my mom and his mom,” Allen said. “His mom told me that Kaleb was going to leave and go to Mt. Pisgah. She told me that she prayed for someone to come and coach.
“I came and she said that I answered her prayers. It just feels good knowing that I came at the right time. Losing Kaleb probably would’ve been a big hit. I’m glad I got him to stay.”
Eager to improve off of last year’s sixth-place finish at state, Walley wasted little time in getting back on the mat. After having a small taste of success last season, Walley said he wasn’t going to settle for another low state placement.
“As a wrestler, it’s always our goal to be on the top of the podium,” Walley said. “I wanted to be at least Top 3 last year, but I ended up sixth. I took it as a humbling lesson. I couldn’t think I was the best. I had to work harder to prove it. I wasn’t going to settle for anything but first this year. It just made me want to work 10 times harder to get there.”
Training at Teknique Wrestling in Gwinnett County and working alongside Allen for much of the summer, it didn’t take long for Walley to start taking notice of his improvement once the season started.
“I definitely saw the difference,” Walley said. “I was able to dominate more than I normally would. I would wrestle certain people and once I realized that I was beating them a lot worse than I was last year, I could just feel the improvement.”
Off to a great start, Walley won the South Metro title to improve to 23-0 on the season in mid December. Not too long after, Walley’s season came to an abrupt halt while at practice one day.
“I sprained my LCL during practice,” Walley said. “It was actually hurting really bad and I was talking to my trainer. She said I could be out 3-4 weeks and that hurt. I didn’t know what I was going to do. I just had to do a whole bunch of physical therapy to get back sooner than that. I knew I couldn’t miss that much of the season.”
Walley returned in time to compete at East Metro and won the 195-pound title with relative ease.
From that point on, Walley dominated one wrestler after another on his way to winning the school’s first state title in six years.
“It’s just an amazing season,” Allen said. “That’s something I never did. I never had an undefeated season. For him to do it with the ups and downs of those tough guys he had to face and grind out matches, it’s just amazing. He has the heart for it.”
Hoping to wrestle at the next level, Walley’s state title brought on the attention of several colleges.
“After my finals match, Appalachian State came up to me,” Walley said. “A day or so later, Kent State called me and want me to take a visit soon. It’s like a dream come true.”
Hoping to earn All-American status later this month at the Virginia Beach Nationals, Walley won’t have that opportunity after the recent COVID-19 outbreak, focing the tournament to be canceled.
Instead, Walley will continue to train in preparation for next season where the Bulldogs will be competing in Class AAAAAA for the first time since 2015.
“That’s what we want,” Walley said. “I want to have challenges. I don’t just want to be able to dominate everyone. I’m going to do what I did all this season and continue to work hard. Hopefully I come back on top.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.