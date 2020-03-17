WRESTLING COACH OF THE YEAR: Rockdale's Alonzo Allen finds success in first year

Heading into his first season as the head wrestling coach at Rockdale County, Alonzo Allen had goals of reshaping and retooling the Bulldogs program in hopes of bringing a state title back to Conyers in one way or another.
With several Bulldogs coming close to winning an individual state title in recent years, no one had accomplished the feat since Allen did so himself in 2014.
Last month, Allen accomplished his goal of bringing a title back to his alma mater when junior Kaleb Walley won the 195-pound state title in Class AAAAAAA without losing a match all season.
Allen went on to coach three other Bulldogs to state placements this season. Senior heavyweight Ed Pollard finished third, senior Jalon Bailey (170) finished fourth and senior Jovanni Butler (152) finished fifth.
The Bulldogs' four state placers were good enough for a fifth-place finish at state. All-in-all, Allen called his first season at the helm a successful one.
“I came in here wanting to get us at least one state champion and several placers,” Allen said. “We got one state champ and three other placers. So for me, that’s an accomplishment. We haven’t had a state champ since 2014, so getting one in my first year is good. That just sets the bar. Next year, we’re going to try and shoot for two. We want to keep going up.”
Helping coach Walley to an individual state title wasn’t Allen’s only accomplishment this season. He also helped coach the Bulldogs to their third straight area team duals title in Region 8-AAAAAAA, advancing Rockdale to its eighth straight state teams duals appearance.
More impressively, Allen helped coach a successful Bulldogs team without four state placers from last year’s team in Jha’Quan Anderson (state runner-up), Rodney Winston (fourth at state), Markis Hill (fifth at state) and CJ MCCollum (sixth at state).
Allen credited his new-look practice regiment that he helped cultivate from his prior years spent wrestling at the NCAA Division 1 level at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Their work on the upcoming season started all the way back in May.
“In May talking to them during open mats, the guys started realizing how practices were going to be,” Allen said. “I told them that I was going to bring that college environment. That was only going to make us better. That was the advantage that we were going to have against some of these other teams.”
Looking to take the next step in their high school careers, Allen helped elevate the skill of several wrestlers such as Christopher Ponce (state qualifier), Antonio Lucero (state qualifier), Ya’Donnis Hardaway (state qualifier) and Lesario Reid (state qualifier).
Of the Bulldogs’ four state placers, both Bailey and Butler had never qualified for state.
“I went out there and did what I could,” Allen said. “I feel like we had a good year and for me, I feel like I had a good year as a first-year head coach. We didn’t do what we wanted at team state, but we ended up with a state champ. Out of the four placers, two of them had never placed before and they were seniors. Now they’re leaving Rockdale with a medal from state.”
Allen gave a ton of credit to his vastly experienced coaching staff consisting of David Baros, Ralph Yates, Michael Etheridge and Cedrick Miller, most of whom helped coach him while he was a standout at Rockdale less than a decade ago.
“They’re just so experienced,” Allen said of his coaching staff. “Having coaches who know what they’re doing in the background and are backing me up with my plans and what I want to do, I love it. They were there when I won my state title and they know what they’re doing just as much as I do.”
With the first year officially in the books for Allen, he said he’s looking forward to a minor break before the returning wrestlers are back working towards next season.
“Everyone needs a break from the sport sometimes,” Allen said. “Some guys are training for nationals right now. Some of them need that little disconnect from the sport to know if they really want it or not.
“I’m happy for the program. I didn’t go out and win it. I’m just in the corner yelling things that I see. I’m just in the wrestling room teaching them the right technique. At the end of the day, it was who was in the wrestling room focusing, working hard and doing their job.”
