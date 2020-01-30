CONYERS -- After defeating Solid Rock Academy on a buzzer-beater earlier this month, Young Americans Christian School entered Thursday night’s rematch looking to take the season sweep and run its winning streak to 12 in a row.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, any chances they had were dispelled early in the third quarter when the Lions extended their 14-point halftime lead to 20 midway through the quarter and ran away with an eventual 75-61 win.
With the loss, the Eagles (14-4, 9-4) find themselves tied for second in Region 1-AA play with the Lions (9-4) with three regular season games remaining on the schedule.
“As much as you hate to say it, sometimes a loss can be good,” YACS head coach Channing Wagstaff said. “We’ve been on an 11-game win streak, so it might be that kick that you need to get yourself going heading into the tournament. You never want to lose, but sometimes you feel invincible. We just have to keep our heads up and fight.”
The Lions held a slim 17-15 lead over YACS at the end of the first quarter. YACS sophomore standout Jalen Germany was held to a pair of made free throws in the quarter while Jahvante Rawlings scored nine of the Eagles’ 15 points in the opening eight minutes.
YACS nearly matched their offensive production in the second quarter, scoring 14 points, but struggled on defense. The Lions struck for 26 second-quarter points, 12 of which were scored by 6-foot-11 forward Daniel Umoh.
Trailing 43-29 in the closing seconds of the second quarter, Germany launched a three-pointer looking to trim the deficit to 11, but his shot missed, sending the game into halftime with the Eagles trailing by 14 points.
“The first half wasn’t bad,” Wagstaff said. “We had three starters on the bench with two and three fouls going into the third quarter. That hurts a little bit when you don’t have a super deep bench.”
After trading baskets to start the third quarter, the Lions went on a run and never looked back. A 14-4 run for the Lions gave them a commanding 59-34 lead late in the third quarter, leaving no room for a possible YACS fourth-quarter comeback.
YACS entered the fourth quarter trailing by 22 points, 59-37 and despite scoring a team-high 24 points in the quarter, were never able to trim the Lions’ lead to single digits.
Germany ended his night with a team-high 27 points on five made three-pointers while Rawlings chipped in with 21 points. Taj Odhiambo rounded out the scoring for the Eagles with 13 points.
“We played lazy defense which was part of it,” Wagstaff said of his team’s play in the second half. “Offensively, we just weren’t playing our best game. It is what it is. A lot of our stuff tonight was self inflicted. Turnovers and just not playing the way we’re used to playing.”
The Eagles will take to the court Saturday night at home against Oak Mountain Academy.
“We just have to play our game, do what we do and not worry about that part of it,” Wagstaff said. “It will work itself out.”
