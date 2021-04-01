IMG_4959.jpg

Young Americans senior Olivia Liopiros signed recently with the Converse College (S.C.) equestrian program. Pictured are, left to right, Merideth Bryans, Olivia Liopiros, Lisette Liopiros and Antonios Liopiros.

 Special Photo

Young Americans Christian senior Olivia Liopiros signed March 30 with the Converse College (S.C.) equestrian program.

Liopiros was recognized with a signing ceremony at Young Americans, a school she has attended for 13 years. She is a top student at the school and is involved in Beta Club, student government and missions.

