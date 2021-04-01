...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM EDT FRIDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 27 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20
mph. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as
30 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
EDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM EDT this
evening. For the Freeze Watch, from late Friday night through
Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
