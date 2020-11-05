WINDER — Before Deion Lewis and the Salem offense could touch the football field, the Seminoles found themselves trailing by 15 points.
That was the kind of night it was for the young Seminoles on the road after digging an early hole that they were never able to climb out of en route to a tough 50-6 loss to host Winder-Barrow.
Despite putting together several good offensive drives, the only points of the game for the Seminoles came in the closing minutes when backup quarterback RJ Smith tossed a 63-yard touchdown pass to Keon Davis.
“We looked like what we are — the last team in the state of Georgia to practice and start playing,” Salem head coach Jarrett Laws said.
Mistakes were ample for the Seminoles Thursday night, but arguably none bigger than the Winder-Barrow kickoff following their opening touchdown drive of the night.
The Seminoles failed to touch the ball on the ensuing kickoff and the result was a Winder-Barrow recovery deep inside Salem territory.
Four plays later, the Bulldoggs were celebrating in the end zone with their second touchdown of the night before the Salem offense could try and answer back.
“You’re already standing in a hole and then in the hole you’re standing in, you step on a loose floorboard,” Laws said of the disastrous start. “And since you’ve never had to climb up on a ladder, you don’t know that the ladder is there. It’s just a process. We’re young and we’ve got a lot to learn.”
Despite the disappointing start to the game, the Seminoles had opportunities to score.
A 10-play drive starting at their own 23 got the Seminoles into the red zone late in the first quarter, but miscommunication on a snap resulted in fumble and a recovery by the Bulldogg defense at the 17.
After a nice stop on defense, Lewis and the offense started their next possession from the Winder-Barrow 44, but went nowhere and were later forced to punt.
By halftime, Salem trailed Winder-Barrow 29-0.
“We are snaps away (from capitalizing on drives),” Laws said. “In a normal season, you have summer camps that you go to and 7-on-7s. The kids have not seen enough snaps to scenario out something and know how it’s going to play out. We just need time.”
Things didn’t get much better for the Seminoles in the second half. A touchdown from Winder-Barrow extended their lead to 36-0 before Salem backup Smith tossed a pick six late in the third quarter.
The Seminoles later trailed 50-0 before their lone score from Smith to Davis on a long pass over the middle of the field with 2:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“We have young kids that don’t have that example in front of them of what success looks like,” Laws said. “Sometimes it’s hard for them to emulate it. It’s been a great divide between the Salem that achieved and the Salem that’s working to achieve. In the middle of that, having to deal with the changes that are attributed with COVID-19, our learning curve is a lot more rounded than a lot of other folks. But fortunately, this is what I was built for. I like coaching and I like molding. This challenge is one that I’m ready for.”
