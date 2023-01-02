Steven Tyler is sued for alleged 1970s sexual assault of a teen, ahead of legal deadline
Steven Tyler has been sued, along with a number of other defendants, for the alleged sexual assault and sexual battery of a woman who says she met the Aerosmith singer in 1973, when she was 16 and he was 25.
Tyler is not named in the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court but rather is identified as “Doe 1” among 50 “Doe” defendants listed by plaintiff Julia Misley. She identified him, however, as the subject of the lawsuit in a statement provided Friday by her attorneys.
Misley’s case comes courtesy of a 2019 California law that provides a three-year window for the revival of claims that may have been subject to statutes of limitations. That window, which has seen a flood of lawsuits over alleged sexual abuse by institutions including the Catholic Church and L.A. County juvenile halls, closes at the end of this year.
The lawsuit alleges Misley — whose maiden name was Holcomb — met Tyler after a concert in Portland, Oregon, in 1973, when associates of the singer invited her backstage. Tyler took the teen and another person to his hotel room after the show, then had the third individual leave so they could be alone, the lawsuit says.