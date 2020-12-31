FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A probable cause report from Arkansas State Police details troopers arresting Lazarus Reaves of Fayetteville in connection to the deadly shooting of a Georgia woman, according to ABC 40/29 News in Fayetteville.
Arkansas State Police said 27-year-old Shaletian Robin Zetta Larry of Conyers was found dead along a Fayetteville exit ramp off Interstate 49 on Dec. 26.
According to a release from ASP, police received a call just before 4 p.m. on Saturday about a black sedan driving recklessly southbound on I-49 before taking the 67A exit. A witness told police they saw a woman's body fall from the car, then the driver sped away.
According to the probable cause report a witness stated a black BMW was speeding and driving erratically southbound on Interstate 49. That witness stated he saw the BMW stopped on exit 67A in Fayetteville and a man near the victim lying down on the roadway.
When troopers arrived on scene, Larry was pronounced dead and the interstate off-ramp was closed to traffic for several hours while police processed the scene. Investigators also located a .40 caliber spent casing.
According to the probable cause report, Fayetteville police found the BMW and a Kia Soul that belonged to the victim. During a search of the BMW, police found multiple items with Reaves' name on them in the vehicle, including check stubs and a debit card. Police also found a 9mm and 2 handgun magazines in the vehicle.
According to the same report, on Dec. 28 officers found a .40 caliber FN handgun in a dumpster from the apartment complex that was in close proximity to the BMW and the suspect's apartment. It went on to say there was surveillance video and cell phone images showing Reaves with Larry before she was found on the 67A exit ramp.
