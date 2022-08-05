Teacher shortages spurring 4-day weeks, hefty sign-on bonuses

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The nationwide teacher shortage is forcing school districts in Kansas and Missouri to make some big changes, including 4-day weeks for some and hefty sign-on bonuses for new employees.

The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education says there were more than 3,000 in-state teaching positions that had to be left vacant or filled by unqualified candidates last school year. Educators spoke with the state Board of Education’s Blue-Ribbon Commission Wednesday about their concerns heading into this school year.

