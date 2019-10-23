©Dale Zanine 2019_09_21 06363.JPG
Rockdale's Darnell Stephens (6) makes a catch on a long pass behind Dacula's Kaleb Edwards (2) during Friday night’s game at Dacula. Photo: Dale Zanine

The Rockdale County Bulldogs found this out the hard way last Friday night in their 19-14 loss at home to South Gwinnett. In a game the Bulldogs never trailed, the game was lost on a hail mary by the Comets in the closing seconds.

The Bulldogs scored both of their touchdowns in the games’ opening quarter with senior wide receiver Darren Stephens on the receiving end of both. Stephens first caught a 22-yard touchdown from Chandler Peters before the two connected on a 76-yard score to end the quarter.

Entering the fourth quarter with a 14-12 lead, the Bulldogs were on the verge of walking away with their first Region 8-AAAAAAA win of the season before South Gwinnett quarterback Trey Truitt connected with Armand Anderson for the game-winning score late in the fourth quarter.

With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 4-3 on the season and 0-2 in region play.

