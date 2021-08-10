COVINGTON — After 25 years in the heart of Atlanta, Lisina and John Stoneburner are bringing their acting studio to the Covington Square. The Company Acting Studio, founded in August of 1996 is a professional acting school for kids, teens and adults. The programs focus on acting and auditioning for film, television, commercials, and stage, providing the students with training in every facet needed to build a strong foundation for a professional career. The foundation of the system is truth and believability. Students learn to approach scripts and scenarios from the most imaginative and creative place possible, while bringing their own individual style to their work.
Founder Lisina Stoneburner is an active part of the film and television industry in Georgia and is one of the most sought after on-set acting coaches for productions in the Southeast. John Stoneburner is an actor and writer and works consistently on TV and in Films. The instructors are highly trained educators who continue to participate actively in the industry.
After the studio went virtual due to the pandemic, a lot of soul searching went into the decision of how and when to re-open live. After living and working in the area for many years The Stoneburner’s are extremely familiar with Covington and all it has to offer it’s community. The arts friendly county and business friendly square along with the continued support and enthusiasm for our growing entertainment community drew the family owned and run business to make the obvious decision to relocate to Covington Square.
“We are grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from the community and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce," said Stoneburner. "We have had a wonderful welcome and can’t wait to open our doors."
Students and supporters have praised this long standing contributor to the industry.
"If you want to be a professional working actor, you need to learn how to act, by studying the craft of acting," said actor Omer Mughal. "It is a skill set you develop over time with hard work and practice. The Company Acting Studio teaches you how to train your instrument and work as a professional by exposing you to a well rounded curriculum. Lisina and her team have the experience and expertise whether you want to dabble and have a fun hobby, or hold a heavy golden statuette one day."
The Company Acting Studio will be offering a series of free forums throughout August and September and officially launching their full schedule of live classes in October. The studio will house classes, lectures, workshops, events, taping services, private lessons and consultations. Visit them and grab some information in person or pick up a book or other actor friendly materials as you enjoy a day on the Square.
For more information www.thecompanyactingstudio.com or stop by 1137 Church Street Covington, GA. 30014
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.