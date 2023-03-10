US-NEWS-CORONAVIRUS-NY-RATS-GET

People wait for a train in a subway station, on July 2, 2017 in New York City.

 Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Rats, whose populations in cities exploded during the pandemic, have now joined the list of wildlife believed to be capable of catching and transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19, new research finds.

In a study published Thursday in the journal mBio, researchers showed that rats — like dogs, cats, hamsters, ferrets and humans’ other close cohabitants — can pick up the pandemic virus from their environment.

