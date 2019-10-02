THE RUNDOWN
A quick look at this week’s high school football in the Rockdale and Newton county areas:
FRIDAY’S GAMES
7:30 p.m.
Newton at South Gwinnett
Shiloh at Rockdale County
Eastside at Luella
Alcovy at Colquitt County
BYE
Heritage
Salem
BY THE NUMBERS
2
The amount of points Eastside football allowed in its last game two weeks ago against North Clayton. The Eagles will look to continue its good defensive play at Luella this Friday.
3
The amount of weeks that have passed since Alcovy football last played in a game this season. After defeating Salem 41-2 on Sept. 13, the Tigers will take the field against Colquitt County Friday night after two consecutive bye weeks.
4
Newton football will look to win its fourth straight game against South Gwinnett Friday night when they open Region 8-AAAAAAA play on the road. The Rams defeated the Comets 31-7 last season at home.
5
The amount of offensive touchdowns scored by Salem football last Friday against McDonough. The Seminoles' five scores were a season-high after managing just three scores in their previous four games to begin the season.
17
The amount of interceptions Rockdale County football has accumulated through five games this season. The Bulldogs intercepted No. 2 ranked Dacula twice last Friday and will look to add more against Shiloh Friday night.