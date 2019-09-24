THE RUNDOWN
A quick look at this week’s high school football in the Rockdale and Newton county areas:
FRIDAY’S GAMES
7:30 p.m.
Newton at Westlake
Rockdale at Dacula
Eastside at Luella
South Gwinnett at Heritage
McDonough at Salem
BYE
Alcovy
BY THE NUMBERS
2
Salem scored two offensive touchdowns against Hampton in a 20-13 loss last Friday, doubling their touchdown total on the season. The Seminoles entered play with one touchdown in three games. Daniel Scott and Willis Sheppard were responsible for their two scores.
5
Rockdale County will look to push its record to 5-0 on the season Friday night at No. 2 ranked Ducula. The Bulldogs have never started a season with five consecutive wins in its 70-year history.
10
With Eastside’s 39-2 victory over North Clayton, the Eagles ran their winning streak in Region 4-AAAA to 10 in a row. The Eagles last lost a region game to Woodward Academy in 2017, 28-21.
12
Newton’s Jerrol Hines caught a season-high 12 passes against Buford last Friday night en route to a 100-yard receiving performance. Hines continues to lead the Rams in receiving with upwards of 300 yards in four games.