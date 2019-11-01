THE RUNDOWN
A quick look at this week’s high school football in the Rockdale and Newton county areas:
FRIDAY’S GAMES
7:30 p.m.
Eastside at McDonough
Evans at Alcovy
Rockdale at Grayson
Newton at Shiloh
Heritage at Grovetown
Luella at Salem
BY THE NUMBERS
1
Heritage defensive back Juleion Simmons returned his first career interception for a touchdown last Friday night against Alcovy. The junior returned the interception just shy of 60 yards.
2
Two Rockdale County Bulldogs were recently rewarded their first Division 1 football offers by Murray State. Jaionte McMillan, a Super Six recipient and Noah McGlockling, the team leader in interceptions, were both offered.
3
After suffering a 30-14 home loss to Grayson last Friday, Newton is now in search of the Region 8-AAAAAAA No. 3 seed. Victories over Shiloh and Rockdale County would give the Rams the seed.
4
The Heritage defense pitched its fourth shutout of the season against Alcovy last Friday. The fourth shutout matches the 1986 Patriots as the only two teams in program history to reach the feat.
6
Eastside running back Sincere Johnson scored his sixth touchdown of the season last Friday night against Druid Hills. Johnson leads the Eagles in touchdowns after entering the season without a varsity score.