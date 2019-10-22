THE RUNDOWN
A quick look at this week’s high school football in the Rockdale and Newton county areas:
FRIDAY’S GAMES
7:30 p.m.
Eastside at Druid Hills
Alcovy at Heritage
Rockdale at Archer
Grayson at Newton
Woodward at Salem
BY THE NUMBERS
2
In three career meetings against Druid Hills, Eastside has shut out the Red Devils twice. In 2016, the Eagles shut out the Red Devils 49-0. Last season, the Eagles shut out the Red Devils 56-0. Last week, the Red Devils were shut out by North Clayton, 6-0.
3
Salem's Willis Sheppard has rushed for 100 or more yards in three consecutive weeks after hitting the century mark last Friday night against Eastside. After a slow start to the season, Sheppard has now rushed for 801 yards in seven games.
5
In five meetings, Heritage has never lost to Alcovy. Heritage's 5-0 record first began in 2006 when the Patriots defeated the Tigers 29-14. The Patriots defeated the Tigers 17-0 in 2018, marking the first shutout of the series.
13
Newton last played on Oct. 12 against Archer. When the Rams take the field at home against Grayson, it will mark 13 days since the Rams last played a game. The Rams are 1-0 this season after bye weeks.
14
The Newton defense is allowing just 14 points a game thus far in 2019. The Rams last allowed 14 or fewer points in a season in 2003 when they allowed 12.3. The Rams allowed 29 points in 2018, their highest mark since 2007.