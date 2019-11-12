THE RUNDOWN
A quick look at this week’s high school football in the Rockdale and Newton county areas:
FRIDAY’S GAMES
7:30 p.m.
Mary Persons at Eastside
Coffee at Heritage
Newton at Mill Creek
BY THE NUMBERS
3
In five region games played this season, the Heritage defense has allowed just three defensive touchdowns. THe Patriots are allowing their fewest amount of points (14.2) since 2004 in which they allowed 11.6.
4
When Eastside plays host to Mary Persons Friday night in the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs, it will mark the fourth year in a row that the Eagles have hosted the first round at Sharp Stadium. In those games, the Eagles are 1-2.
5
Heritage is set to host its fifth home playoff game since 2004 Friday night when they play host to Coffee High School. The Patriots are 0-1 in home playoff games during Corey Johnon’s tenure and last won a home playoff game in 2011.
6
With their 36-6 victory over Hampton last Friday night, Eastside has now won seven or more games in six consecutive seasons dating back to 2014. The Eagles began the season 0-2 before finishing 7-1.
8
Newton currently holds the longest streak of consecutive playoff appearances and will run its total to eight Friday night when they travel to face Mill Creek in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. The streak first began in 2012.