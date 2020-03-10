COVINGTON — What started out looking like three judgeships up for grabs in the May non-partisan elections has turned into three candidates vying for one judgeship and some candidates re-examining their decisions.
In the months running up to candidate qualifying for upcoming elections, several area attorneys had announced that they would be seeking election to one of three Superior Court judgeships on the May 19 non-partisan ballot in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit. Judge Samuel Ozburn and Judge Eugene Benton had both announced that they planned to retire, and Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr. had said he would run for the state Supreme Court, which would leave his seat open.
Plans changed, however, when Ozburn announced he would retire April 30, and Supreme Court Judge Robert Benham also said he would retire before the end of his term. Those resignations paved the way for Gov. Brian Kemp to appoint successors for Ozburn and Benham, meaning elections for those seats won’t be held for two more years.
Subsequently, when qualifying ended on Friday, Johnson had qualified to run for re-election to his seat on the Superior Court bench, reducing the number of judgeships with no incumbent running from three to one — the seat that will be vacated by the retirement of Judge Benton. Three area attorneys have qualified to run in that race — Jeffrey L. Foster of Monroe, Robert Stansfield of Covington and Cheveda McCamy of Covington.
Two of those three candidates — Foster and McCamy — have also been nominated for appointment to the judgeship that will be vacated by resignation of Judge Ozburn.
Foster issued a statement on March 6 saying he would not accept the nomination to fill Ozburn’s seat.
“I will follow my stated intentions and seek to be elected to the position for which I have qualified, and strive to ensure Walton County remains appropriately represented on our Superior Court bench, and that this particular seat remains occupied by, and based primarily in, Walton County, as it has been since the circuit was created in 1972,” Foster wrote to the Judicial Nominating Commission.
The Alcovy Circuit is made up of Newton and Walton counties.
Foster had said early on he would run for the seat held by Benton. Stansfield had also said he would seek that seat, while McCamy had initially said she would run for the seat held by Johnson.
Newton County District Attorney Layla Zon announced last year she intended to run for the seat held by Ozburn. She qualified last week to run for re-election to her post as DA, although she, too, has been nominated for appointment to Ozburn’s seat.
Johnson is running unopposed for re-election, along with two other incumbent judges — Judge John M. Ott and Judge Ken Wynne.
Attorneys who were nominated and who have submitted applications for appointment to Ozburn's seat are: District Attorney Zon; McCamy, who is chief assistant DA in Henry County; Alcovy Circuit Chief Public Defender Anthony Carter; Covington attorney Teri Doepke; Loganville attorney and Municipal Court Judge Lori Duff; Covington attorney John L. Strauss; and Assistant Attorney General Jared M. Campbell of Social Circle.
Vincent Russo, who heads the Judicial Nominating Committee, said Tuesday the committee will make interview selections in the next few days and expects to hold interviews on March 19. He said the committee typically sends a short list to the governor a day or two after the interviews, but he does not have a timeline for the appointment.
