TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1840, Britain’s Queen Victoria married Prince Albert.
In 1967, the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, establishing presidential succession, was ratified.
In 1996, the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue defeated reigning world champion Garry Kasparov for the first time in a game of chess.
In 2005, North Korea publicly announced that it had produced nuclear weapons.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Lamb (1775-1834), author; William Allen White (1868-1944), author/journalist; Boris Pasternak (1890-1960), author; Jimmy Durante (1893-1980), singer/comedian; Bertolt Brecht (1898-1956), playwright; Robert Wagner (1930- ), actor; Mark Spitz (1950- ), swimmer; Greg Norman (1955- ), golfer; John Calipari (1959- ), basketball coach; George Stephanopoulos (1961- ), journalist; Laura Dern (1967- ), actress; Vince Gilligan (1967- ), TV writer/producer; Elizabeth Banks (1974- ), actress; Uzo Aduba (1981- ), actress; Justin Gatlin (1982- ), sprinter; Emma Roberts (1991- ), actress; Chloe Grace Moretz (1997- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Playwright Arthur Miller died exactly 56 years after his “Death of a Salesman” opened in New York on this date in 1949.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1968, Peggy Fleming won the women’s figure skating gold for the United States at the Winter Olympics in Grenoble, France.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I’ve heard of nothing coming from nothing, but I’ve never heard of absolutely nothing coming from hard work.” -- Uzo Aduba
