TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1845, Florida was admitted as the 27th U.S. state.
In 1931, President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution adopting “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the U.S. national anthem.
In 1991, an amateur videographer captured the beating and arrest of construction worker Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers after a high-speed car chase.
In 2005, American millionaire Steve Fossett made the first solo, nonstop, unrefueled flight around the world in a fixed-wing aircraft.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alexander Graham Bell (1847-1922), inventor; Jean Harlow (1911-1937), actress; James Doohan (1920-2005), actor; James Merrill (1926-1995), poet; Perry Ellis (1940-1986), fashion designer; George Miller (1945- ), filmmaker; Ira Glass (1959- ), radio personality; Jackie Joyner-Kersee (1962- ), athlete; Herschel Walker (1962- ), football player; Julie Bowen (1970- ), actress; Jessica Biel (1982- ), actress; Jayson Tatum (1998- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: “The Star-Spangled Banner” is set to the tune of “To Anacreon in Heaven,” a piece originally composed around 1775 as the official song of the Anacreontic Society, an English musicians’ club.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1920, the Montreal Canadiens set the NHL record for goals in a single game with a 16-3 win over the Quebec Bulldogs.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “When I feel good about myself, things start happening for myself. When you look up, you go up.” -- Herschel Walker
