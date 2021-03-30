TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1889, the Eiffel Tower was dedicated in a ceremony in Paris.
In 1930, the Motion Picture Production Code was adopted to regulate mature content in movies.
In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson declared a halt to bombing missions over North Vietnam and closed the televised speech with the announcement that he would not run for re-election.
In 1995, singer-songwriter Selena was murdered by the former president of her fan club.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rene Descartes (1596-1650), philosopher/mathematician; Joseph Haydn (1732-1809), composer; Mary Abigail Dodge (1833-1896), writer; Jack Johnson (1878-1946), boxer; Cesar Chavez (1927-1993), labor leader; Gordie Howe (1928-2016), hockey player; Liz Claiborne (1929-2007), fashion designer; Herb Alpert (1935- ), musician; Christopher Walken (1943- ), actor; Al Gore (1948- ), former U.S. vice president/senator; Angus Young (1955- ), guitarist/songwriter; Ewan McGregor (1971- ), actor; Jessica Szohr (1985- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Gustave Eiffel designed the interior structure of New York’s Statue of Liberty.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1975, Hall of Fame basketball coach John Wooden announced his retirement during the postgame press conference after leading his UCLA Bruins to a 92-85 win over the Kentucky Wildcats and earning his NCAA-record 10th national title.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Whatever an author puts between the two covers of his book is public property; whatever of himself he does not put there is his private property, as much as if he had never written a word.” -- Mary Abigail Dodge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.