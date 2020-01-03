GRACIE WILSON BREAKS GOALS RECORD
Rachel Holmes’ 16-year single-season goals record came to an end last April when Heritage senior Gracie Wilson scored her 38th goal in a first-round playoff win against Bradwell Institute.
Wilson went on to finish the season with 42 goals, 21 of which were scored during the Patriots’ 10-game Region 3-AAAAAA slate. She scored three or more goals in nine different games and finished her career at Heritage with 87, second all-time to Courtney Foster’s 99.
ROCKDALE GIRLS SOCCER WINS REGION TITLE
The year was 2004 and the Rockdale County Bulldogs girls soccer team, fresh off a region championship, didn’t know at the time that it would take 15 years and a roster comprised of toddlers at the time to recapture that glory again.
With a chance to win a Region 8-AAAAAAA title, a 5-0 shutout win over Shiloh clinched first place for the Bulldogs, who improved each year under head coach Erwin Equihua. In his first season in 2016, the Bulldogs made the playoffs as a No. 4 seed. In 2017, the Bulldogs nabbed the region’s No. 3 seed and in 2018, the Bulldogs finished as region runner-ups.
The Bulldogs went on to defeat Forsyth Central in the first round of the playoffs before losing to ranked Brookwood in the Sweet 16.
HERITAGE GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL WINS FIRST CONYERS CUP
Competing in the inaugural girls flag football Conyers Cup, the Heritage Patriots took down Salem 33-0 to win the title behind four passing touchdowns from senior quarterback Tatyanna Washington.
Heritage’s dominant performance against the Seminoles capped a 5-0 regular season for the Patriots, who out-scored their opponents 114-18. In the Patriots’ last three games, they did not allow a point.
The Patriots went on to represent Rockdale County in an eight-team state championship tournament held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 18. The Patriots fell to the eventual state championship winners, Columbus High School.
EASTSIDE HEAD COACH WREN PASSES AWAY
Brent Wren, who had spent the past four years as the head basketball coach at Eastside High School, passed away last May after a 7-month battle with stomach cancer. He was 46.
Hired in 2015, Wren coached the Eagles from the sidelines through the 2017-18 season before turning over the reigns to interim head coach Michael Gerald this past season to begin his fight with stage four stomach cancer after being diagnosed in October of last year.
The 2019-20 Eastside basketball team announced it would play in Wren’s honor by continuing the slogan, “Wren Stong” for the entire season.
SEAHAWKS DONATE CLEATS TO SALEM
Look good, feel good, play good.
That was the range of emotions felt by many players on the Salem Seminoles football team in late September when three large packages arrived on campus with their name on it.
Thanks to a favor called in by first-year assistant football coach Al Blunt, three boxes containing brand new football cleats, gloves, running shoes, socks, wristbands and hats arrived from the west coast, courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks.
Looking to take things one step further, Salem head coach Jarrett Laws opened their equipment room, still full of donated cleats, to the other schools located in Rockdale County with athletes that might be in need of new footwear, especially of the larger variety.
EASTSIDE GOLF REACHES STATE TOURNAMENT
No one saw Eastside golf’s 338 team score coming Monday afternoon at the Area 3-AAAA golf tournament. Not even head coach Jay Cawthon.
All eyes were fixated on junior Griffin Autry, who was looking to qualify for the upcoming state tournament as an individual for the second year in a row. It wasn’t until the likes of Will Harwell, Riley McSwain and Nick Mitchell walked through the door with eye-popping scores, immediately sending the coaching staff to the nearest calculator.
With two rounds of 79 carded by Autry and Harwell, a round of 88 from McSwain and a round of 92 from Mitchell, the calculator read 338, two shots to the clear of the 340 cutoff needed to qualify for state as a team.
ROCKDALE GRAD JARRETT RE-SIGNS WITH FALCONS
Conyers native and Atlanta Falcons star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is staying home.
After originally receiving a 1-year, $15.2 million franchise tag in early March, Jarrett and the Falcons agreed on a four-year extension Monday afternoon, meeting the 4 p.m. deadline in which a deal needed to be signed by.
Jarrett, a former Rockdale County High School standout, will sign a four-year deal worth $68 million to remain with the Falcons through the 2022 season, leaving him the option to sign a new contract at the age of 30.
His $17 million yearly average trails only interior defensive linemen Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles.