NEW YORK — Donald Trump faces new legal jeopardy after Manhattan prosecutors convened a state grand jury to investigate any role he may have played in making hush-money payments to a porn star on the eve of the 2016 election.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office was to begin presenting evidence to the grand jury Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because it isn’t public.

