...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Georgia,
including downtown Atlanta and surrounding areas.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 10 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump said he’d surrender to authorities in Atlanta on Thursday to be booked on state charges that he led a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The former president announced the booking in a post on social media Monday evening, hours after he agreed to a $200,000 bond in the case brought against him by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. It will be the fourth time this year that Trump has been booked on criminal charges.
