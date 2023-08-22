WASHINGTON — Donald Trump said he’d surrender to authorities in Atlanta on Thursday to be booked on state charges that he led a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The former president announced the booking in a post on social media Monday evening, hours after he agreed to a $200,000 bond in the case brought against him by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. It will be the fourth time this year that Trump has been booked on criminal charges.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.