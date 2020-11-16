COVINGTON — Two local groups are planning clean-up efforts on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Newton Trails is looking for volunteers who want to help clean up a section of Cricket Frog Trail from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and a mask and meet on the trail behind Hester’s Store at 5148 Washington St.

On the western side of the county, volunteers are sought to help clean up littered streets between 9 a.m. and noon.

Volunteers are asked to meet in the parking lot in front of Fairview Elementary School on Fairview Road to pick up trash bags and gloves. If available they should bring a rake and grabber tool.

Word of the litter problem on the west side of Newton has reached Chad Livsey, of the Chad Livsey Project, and he will be coming to assist with cleanup efforts. Livsey is a father, husband, artist, businessman and clean community advocate who has been recognized by Snellville Proud and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful for his community cleanup actions.

This clean-up event was organized by Newton Cares and District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz. Keep Covington/Newton Beautiful will support the cleanup by providing plastic bags and gloves.