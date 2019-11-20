CONYERS - Two suspects wanted in connection with the armed home invasion of an elderly man on Nov. 9 are now in custody.
Christopher Tucker, 39, was arrested by Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 12, on an unrelated probation violation for Newton County. After investigators conducted follow-ups and interviews, arrest warrants were filed for Tucker on November 15. He is awaiting transfer to the Rockdale County Jail from Newton County.
Arrest warrants were filed on Alex Chancey, 17, on November 18 based on additional information and evidence obtained in the investigation. On Nov. 19, Chancey was taken into custody in Atlanta, along with his mother, who was wanted on an unrelated matter. The pair have been transported to the Rockdale County Jail.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Tucker and Chancey are facing charges including home invasion, kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft by taking, armed robbery, elderly abuse, and hit and run.
The home invasion occurred at a residence on the north side of Rockdale County on Saturday, Nov. 9. The home owner, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as 72-year-old Darrell Mote, was assaulted and tied up at gunpoint. The suspects burglarized the home and loaded the stolen items into the Mote’s vehicle, stealing it as well.
The vehicle was later involved in a hit-and-run accident at Hwy. 20 and Hi Roc Rd. The two suspects fled from the accident scene on foot.