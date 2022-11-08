Senior US officials have in recent weeks been urging Ukraine to signal that it is still open to diplomatic discussions with Russia, amid concerns that public support for the country’s war effort could wane with no end to the conflict in sight and neither side willing to begin peace talks, sources familiar with the discussions told CNN.
The discussions are not aimed at encouraging the Ukrainians to negotiate now — rather, the US wants Kyiv to convey more clearly that it wants to find a resolution to the conflict and that Ukraine has the moral high ground, sources said.
Officials including National security adviser Jake Sullivan began more urgently pressing the Ukrainians to shift their rhetoric after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree in early October ruling out any negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. That decree came in response to Russia’s self-declared annexation of territories in eastern Ukraine following sham referendums there.
“We are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia,” Zelensky said last month.
Sullivan discussed the issue directly with Zelensky during a trip to Kyiv last week, the sources said. He expressed the US’ view that categorically ruling out any talks with Putin plays into the Russian leader’s hand by fueling the Kremlin narrative that the Ukrainians are refusing to talk.
On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is “open to” negotiation with Ukraine but “at the moment we do not see such an opportunity, because Kyiv turned into a law [their decision] not to continue any negotiations.”
The Washington Post first reported that the US is urging Ukraine to appear open to talks.
The advice to the Ukrainians is also coming ahead of what could be a tough winter for Europe, which has already been experiencing soaring energy costs tied to Russia’s invasion and has warned of potential blackouts and gas rationing stemming from the energy crunch.
“I don’t think they’re naïve that now is the moment for talks. Just talking about talks more,” a Western official told CNN, referring to the White House. “They recognize that there’s not any clear signal from the Russians that they’re open for serious negotiations.”
“You can get everyone to agree on the principle, but the devil is in the details,” the official added.
Back in the US, Republicans have also begun to signal they might be less willing to support Ukraine financially and militarily should the GOP take back control of the House of Representatives.
“I think there has to be accountability going forward,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNN. “You always need, not a blank check, but make sure the resources are going to where it is needed. And make sure Congress, and the Senate, have the ability to debate it openly.”