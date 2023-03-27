An asteroid large enough to wipe out a city has whizzed past Earth safely in one of the rarest close transits for an object its size. The recently-discovered celestial object, 2023 DZ2, was captured on camera by UAE-based astronomers as it sailed within 165,000km from Earth.

This is less than half the distance between Earth and Moon.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.