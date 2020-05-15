SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Social Circle Police Department are investigating the deaths of two people early Friday morning.
According to reports, officers with the Social Circle Police Department were called to Thurman Baccus Road at about 5:30 a.m. Friday where they found two people in the roadway — a male and a female. According to the GBI, both had suffered gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services were called; however, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
According to the GBI, this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Social Circle Investigator Michael Jett at 770-464-5906 or the GBI at 1-800-597-8477.
