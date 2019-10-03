1M9A0805.jpg
Buy Now

Eastside's Kailey Rusk is committed to the University of North Georgia. 

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

UPSON-LEE AT EASTSIDE

Upson-Lee Knights

Coach: Taylor English

Region: 2-AAAA

Seed: No. 3

Eastside Eagles

Coach: Heather Wood

Region: 4-AAAA

Seed: No. 2

When: TBD

Location: Eastside High School

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.