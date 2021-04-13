US and China deploy aircraft carriers in South China Sea as tensions simmer
Military activity in the South China Sea spiked over the weekend as a Chinese aircraft carrier entered the region and a U.S. Navy expeditionary strike group wrapped up exercises.
Meanwhile, the U.S. and Philippines were preparing for joint drills as the U.S. secretary of defense proposed ways to deepen military cooperation between Washington and Manila after China massed vessels in disputed waters.
China’s state-run Global Times on Sunday said the country’s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, steamed into the South China Sea on Saturday after completing a week of naval exercises around Taiwan. There was no official announcement of the Liaoning’s position, but the Chinese tabloid cited satellite images first reported by U.S. media outlet The War Zone.
The Liaoning’s reported arrival in the South China Sea came after a US Navy expeditionary strike group, fronted by the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island, conducted exercises in the South China Sea a day earlier. The two flat-top warships were joined by a cruiser, destroyers and smaller amphibious ships.
The ships also carried hundreds of Marine ground forces from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit as well as their supporting helicopters and F-35 fighter jets.
Myanmar’s military is charging families $85 to retrieve bodies of relatives killed
Myanmar’s military is charging families $85 to retrieve the bodies of relatives killed by security forces in a bloody crackdown on Friday, according to activists.
At least 82 people were killed Friday in Bago, 56 miles northeast of Yangon, after the city was “raided” by the military’s security forces, said advocacy group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
More than 700 people have died since the military overthrew Myanmar’s elected government in a February 1 coup, according to AAPP. Since then, junta security forces made up of police, soldiers and elite counter-insurgency troops have embarked on a systematic crackdown against unarmed and peaceful protesters, detaining around 3,000 people and forcing activists into hiding.
Myanmar’s military fired on anti-coup protesters in Bago city Friday, using assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades and hand grenades, AAPP said.
An eyewitness who lives in Bago city, who cannot be named for security purposes, told CNN Sunday that many residents have fled to nearby villages since Friday’s raid. The internet has been cut off in the area since Friday, the eyewitness said, and security forces are searching the neighborhoods.
