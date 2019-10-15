CONYERS - More than 100 volunteers took part in the annual Rivers Alive cleanup campaign Saturday, sponsored by Keep Conyers Rockdale Beautiful (KCRB).
Created by the Department of Natural Resource’s Environmental Protection Division and Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, Rivers Alive targets waterways as part of an ongoing statewide campaign to clean and preserve more than 70,000 miles of Georgia’s rivers and streams.
Volunteers in Rockdale supported the effort locally by helping prevent the pollution of the County’s rivers, streams, creeks, lakes, and wetlands. Civic and neighborhood groups, businesses, Boy and Girl Scout troops, churches, youth groups, individuals, and families participated.