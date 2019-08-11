Although Walgreens plans to close 200 of its stores across the United States, it is not yet clear whether the list of closing stores will include any locations in Georgia.
Walgreens has two locations each in Conyers and Covington. The Conyers locations are 1510 Milstead Ave., and 1783 Ga. Highway 138 SE. The Covington locations are 3188 U.S. Highway 278 NE, and 12955 Brown Bridge Road.
Walgreens officials confirmed the plan to close stores this week as part of what company spokeswoman Alexandra Brown called a "transformational cost management program" designed to speed up an ongoing business transformation at Walgreens, increase efficiency and allow the company to make investments in key areas.
But the retailer is not yet saying which stores it will close — and it is not likely that a list will be released later on either.
"Given that these closures will represent less than 3 percent of our stores overall, and given that we have multiple locations in many markets, we anticipate minimal disruption to customers and patients," Brown said in an email. "We also anticipate being able to retain the majority of the impacted store team members in other nearby locations.
"We do not plan to make a full list of stores available."
Walgreens Boots Alliance, the parent company of Walgreens, operates 9,560 drugstores across the U.S.
The company estimates on its website that 78 percent of Americans live within 5 miles of a location for one of the three drugstore brands, including Walgreens, that it operates.
Walgreens Boots Alliance also operates drugstores under the Rite Aid and Duane Reade names.
There are 315 Walgreens locations stores across Georgia, according to the retailer's website.
Brown said there are some details that the company will look at before making a decision on which stores it will close, however.
"We take a number of factors into consideration, including age of the store, population shifts in the area surrounding the store and the terms of the lease," Brown said. "Closures are not focused on any particular geographic area."