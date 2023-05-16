Markets are on edge over whether budget talks will produce a solution to the US debt-ceiling crisis as the window for averting a potential default narrows by the day, and the amount of room the Treasury Department has under the statutory borrowing limit dwindles.

The Treasury said in a statement Friday that it had just $88 billion of extraordinary measures remaining as of May 10 to help pay the government’s bills. That’s down from around $110 billion a week earlier, and it means that just over a quarter of the $333 billion of authorized measures are still available to keep the US government from exhausting its borrowing room under the debt limit. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said this month that her department could run out of cash as soon as June 1 and Treasury markets have shifted to price in a default premium for securities maturing around that date. The cost of insuring US debt against non-payment has also soared.

