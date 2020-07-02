The world handles global crises best when there is strong US leadership.

Almost 20 years ago, President George W. Bush's emergency plan for HIV/AIDS did more than anything to fight the disease and save many millions of lives. During the 2014 Ebola outbreak, the US led the response in West Africa, sending emergency medics, troops and supplies. During the 2008 economic crisis, the US took on a crucial role of global coordinator.

The Covid-19 pandemic is unlike anything the world has faced before, but we can take lessons from the past. America's track record of coordinating international responses to global problems shows us what works. We need America to step up once again. That means money and leadership.

In 35 years working on humanitarian crises, I have seen the US use its size, strength, influence and empathy to create a vision, rally others behind it, coordinate action and get the best from global organizations. It's a master class in combining power and leadership to move the whole of the international community and solve global problems.

When America has led, it has been good for everyone. The American people, NGOs and leaders have a proud history of compassion and generosity. America now has a unique opportunity to live up to the best of its history.

This pandemic has hurt millions in the US and across Europe, and it's about to tear through the world's most fragile countries. The results are set to be catastrophic, and they will ultimately touch all nations -- rich and poor. We need the full firepower of the world's indispensable nation focused squarely on Covid-19.

It is difficult to overstate the threat presented by Covid-19 and the economic crisis it has triggered. The costs of inaction are huge. Left unchecked in poorer countries, the virus will spread, mutate and return to countries that had previously suppressed it. That's why full and equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics is so important.

The pandemic's disruption to normal life is already taking its toll on the health of a whole generation. UNICEF warns at least 80 million children younger than 1 are at risk of diseases such as diphtheria, measles and polio because routine vaccination efforts have been interrupted.

And if we do nothing about contracting economies and falling incomes in fragile countries, we should be prepared for a rise in famine, social unrest and conflict -- the perfect breeding ground for terrorism and instability.

We can stop these problems from ending up at the doors of other nations, including the US. We estimate the humanitarian costs of protecting the poorest 10% of the global population from the pandemic and associated global recession are $90 billion -- just 1% of the stimulus package wealthy countries have put in place to save the global economy.

Two-thirds could be covered by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, whose financial firepower was reinforced after the 2008 financial crisis. Now is the time to use it, with special deals for the most vulnerable. The remainder needs to be met through increased humanitarian aid for those who won't survive without it.

We must all play our part. African leaders have already taken steps to coordinate their response to help prevent Covid-19 from spreading. They need to know the rest of the global community is coming together in the same way. But right now there are three specific things we need the US to do if we want to defeat this virus: build on its current support and provide a substantial financing package; use its influence in international financial institutions to change lending terms for poorer countries; and convene the world behind an ambitious response to the impacts of the pandemic in the developing world. We face a massive problem. But it is a problem that money and leadership can fix.

It is becoming painfully clear that while the virus can be deadly, it is our response to it that has the greatest potential to hurt us -- both on an individual country level and on a global level.

As an optimist I am encouraged by the fact that our best examples of global cooperation emerged from our moments of greatest challenge. The G20 leaders gathered for the first time in the midst of the 2008 financial crisis; the Marshall Plan was a response to the devastation of the Second World War; the Great Depression gave rise to America's New Deal.

We face our generation's darkest moment. Bold leadership could turn it into our greatest triumph.

It is not too late to act.