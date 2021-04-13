White House says pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan’
The recommended pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not impact the Biden administration’s vaccination plan, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said Tuesday.
“This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan: Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of the recorded shots in arms in the United States to date,” Zients said. “Based on actions taken by the President earlier this year, the United States has secured enough Pfizer and Moderna doses for 300 million Americans.”
“Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week.”
— From wire reports
