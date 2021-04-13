Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua pull production from Georgia
Georgia has lost a major production because of its newly restrictive voting legislation.
It was announced Monday that director/producer Antoine Fuqua and his Fuqua Films and actor/producer Will Smith and his media company Westbrook Inc. have opted to move production of their forthcoming film “Emancipation” from the state.
‘The Talk’ returns with Sheryl Underwood remarks and an episode on race
“The Talk” returned Monday by jumping right into a conversation about race.
It was the first new episode since cohost Sharon Osbourne left the CBS daytime talk show in the wake of a heated discussion she had with fellow cohost Sheryl Underwood over Osbourne’s support of her friend, Piers Morgan.
Underwood questioned that support after Morgan’s negative comments following Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with media mogul Oprah Winfrey were criticized as being rooted in racism.
Underwood opened Monday’s episode by explaining that it was the panel’s first time in studio since the incident with Osbourne and her exit from the show.
