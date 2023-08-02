The SECURE Acts greatly changed the rules for Inherited IRAs unless you’re a spouse. Spousal beneficiaries have the most flexibility when inheriting an IRA. They can treat it like their own and roll it into their IRA, where the funds continue growing until the surviving spouse reaches 73, when they will start required minimum distributions. If the surviving spouse is older, they can act as the beneficiary of the Inherited IRA and delay RMDs until the original owner reaches age 73, again allowing the funds to continue to grow. If the original owner was already receiving RMDs, the spousal beneficiary can continue taking RMDs based on the original owner’s life expectancy, or they may submit a new RMD schedule based on their life expectancy.
Depending on the situation, a surviving spouse may choose to roll the assets into a new or existing IRA and then convert the assets to a Roth IRA, which would incur ordinary income tax on the amount converted. It would then allow the assets to grow tax free without needing to take RMDs in the future. A beneficiary can also disclaim the inheritance, allowing the IRA to pass to the remaining primary beneficiaries or contingent beneficiaries—something to consider if there is an estate planning issue.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Activities League hosted a combined Back to School Bash and National Night Out at Springfield Baptist Church Tuesday. Sponsors for the event included Rockdale Parks and Recreation, Finish Line Towing, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, National EMS, Courtesy… Click for more.PHOTOS: Back to School Bash and National Night Out
William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks”—your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life—airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
