If you have a child, undoubtedly the cost of higher education has crossed your mind. With the escalating costs of tuition and living expenses, most families cannot afford to pay for their students’ higher education outright, despite the many tax-advantaged savings opportunities. Consequently, the availability and comprehension of financial aid and student loans have become paramount. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, over 85% of students receive some form of financial aid, comprising scholarships, grants, loans, and work-study programs.
It all begins with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Both undergraduate and graduate students should submit the FAFSA, even if they think they may not qualify for need-based aid such as work-study or grants. The FAFSA provides access to federal parent and student loans, which generally have better interest rates and terms than private loans.
Due to non-essential travel restrictions to combat COVID-19, border crossings into the U.S. at ports of entry decreased dramatically in 2020 to the lowest levels since the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics began tracking this data in 1996. Since then, however, travel restrictions have… Click for more.Busiest Border Crossings for Entering the U.S.
William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks”—your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life—airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.