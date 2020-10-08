COVINGTON — Newton County has given the go-ahead for work to begin on construction of improvements at the Cornish Creek Water Treatment Plant.

Crowder Construction has provided a guaranteed maximum price of $23,282,583 to complete the improvements to Cornish Creek, which are part of the water system strategic plan. The work is funded through a low-interest loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority. The project is designed to provide 25 million gallons per day of treatment capacity with provisions for the facility to be expanded to 35 mgd in the future.

Components of the project include:

• A new floating dock pump station and associated raw water line and flowmeter

• Bulk chemical storage and feed systems improvements

• Finished water pumping improvements, including installation of three additional high-service pumps

• Solids handling improvements, including construction of sludge thickeners and solids dewatering building and equipment

• Relocation of the operator control room and plant laboratory

• Upgrades to the plant electrical system and standby generator

• Installation of a parallel finished water main leaving the plant

Commissioners were advised of the needed water system improvements about three years ago by Carter & Sloope engineer Marty Boyd.

Boyd told commissioners at that time that the county is permitted to treat a total of 29.5 million gallons of water per day at its two treatment plants — Williams Street and Cornish Creek. However, said Boyd, under current conditions, “You cannot reliably produce that every day.”

Current water demand averages 13.3 MGD; however, peak demand has topped 19 MGD.