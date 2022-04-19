John Henry Ramirez’s execution date was scheduled last week in south Texas for this coming October, but two days later, a Texas district attorney who doesn’t believe in the death penalty withdrew his death warrant. Ramirez was convicted of robbing and murdering Pablo Castro in 2004, stabbing him 29 times in a convenience store parking lot in Corpus Christi. He also robbed a second victim at knife point and fled to Mexico, evading arrest for 3 1/2 years, according to the Texas attorney general’s office. On April 12, an assistant district attorney signed Ramirez’s execution date, which was scheduled for October 5,
, but two days later, Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez, who is a Democrat, filed a motion withdrawing Ramirez’s death warrant and execution date saying, “the death penalty is unethical and should not be imposed on Mr. Ramirez or any other person.” The death penalty seemed such a certainty that Ramirez fought in court to have his spiritual adviser pray aloud and “lay hands” on him during his execution —
at the Supreme Court last month. Gonzalez’s office requested the execution date, but in his motion said the assistant district attorney had done so without understanding his “desire in this matter” and didn’t consult with him prior. Gonzalez’s second term ends in 2024 and anyone who takes his place would have the ability to reinstate the death warrant. CNN has reached out to Gonzalez and his office for comment. “I admit that there are some very bad and evil people out there,” Gonzalez said in a
last Thursday. “But I don’t feel that the government should have that power to put people to death.” Seth Kretzer, Ramirez’s attorney, said he was happy and surprised to hear about Gonzalez’s change of position. “This informs my belief that the litigation of Mr. Ramirez’s religious liberties case has touched some small part of America’s soul,” Kretzer told CNN in a statement. Castro’s son Fernando, however, told CNN his “blood is boiling” over Gonzalez’s decision. He was 11 when his father was killed. “There’s a little boy still dwelling in this body. Crying. Hurting. Missing his father,” Fernando said. “Missing the childhood that was stolen from him. I deal with this every day. It’s never-ending. Every time I think it’s coming to an end there’s yet something else preventing this chapter from closing.” Ramirez’s original execution date was set for September 2021, but he asked the Supreme Court to consider his request to have his pastor pray audibly and touch him during his anticipated execution. Current Texas policy allows a pastor in the chamber, but they can’t speak up or physically touch the inmate. Kretzer argued last year that Texas’ policy violates the inmate’s rights under the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000. Ultimately, the Supreme Court ruled in Ramirez’s favor, setting precedent for similar requests in prisons across the country.
The Artemis I mega moon rocket will undergo some tweaks before NASA’s next attempt at a crucial prelaunch test.
The NASA team is preparing to roll the 322-foot-tall (98-meter-tall) Artemis I rocket stack, including the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft, back into the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 26.
The crucial test, known as the wet dress rehearsal, simulates every stage of launch without the rocket leaving the launchpad. This process includes loading propellant, going through a full countdown simulating launch, resetting the countdown clock and draining the rocket tanks.
Engineers encountered a hydrogen leak issue during the third attempt at this test on April 14.
Rolling the rocket stack back indoors will allow them to assess the leak, located on the tail service mast umbilical of the rocket, and replace a faulty upper stage helium check valve that also created an issue.
Upgrades are “required at an off-site supplier of gaseous nitrogen used for the test,” providing this window of opportunity to make some fixes before the giant rocket rolls back out to the launchpad for more testing, according to the agency.
Preparing a brand-new rocket and spacecraft for launch is “a really complicated thing to do,” said Tom Whitmeyer, deputy associate administrator for common exploration systems development at NASA Headquarters, during a news conference Monday.
“We’re putting the pieces of the puzzle together,” he said. “I think we figured out a few more pieces on Thursday, but we’ve got a few more pieces in front of us.”
The team is currently assessing what the next steps will be after making fixes to the rocket, but Whitmeyer assured that “we will absolutely go back out and do a dress rehearsal” to demonstrate loading supercold propellant and going through the launch countdown. “It’s just a matter of what’s the right time and right way to do that.”
The team has several options once the rocket is back inside the building. The engineers can do a quick option, which is taking care of the minimal amount of things immediately, and then look at how soon they can make another attempt at the wet dress rehearsal test.
Another option is to take more time to work on the rocket while it’s in the building and get it closer to rollout in the configurations actually needed for flight.
The third option considers doing both a wet dress rehearsal and a launch all in one campaign after rolling out to the launchpad, said Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director at the NASA Exploration Ground Systems program, during the news conference.
“Our team has been working really hard, and I think that they’re doing a great job working through all of these first-time operations, and I am constantly impressed and proud of the problem-solving skills that I see demonstrated within the team,” she said.
This latest decision “challenges” the earliest launch window, originally slated for June 6 to June 16, but later launch windows of June 29 to July 12 and July 26 through August 9 remain possible.
“We have had a number of challenges to overcome and those challenges require perseverance,” said Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager at NASA Headquarters, during the conference. “And that perseverance in turn is building character within the team and character necessary to have optimism and in when we are going to be ready to fly.”
The point of the wet dress rehearsal is to learn about issues that can be corrected before being forced to abort a launch attempt, and it’s something that the Apollo and shuttle programs faced as well, Blackwell-Thompson said.
The results of the wet dress rehearsal will determine when the uncrewed Artemis I will launch on a mission that goes beyond the moon and returns to Earth. This mission will kick off NASA’s Artemis program, which is expected to return humans to the moon and land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface by 2025.
