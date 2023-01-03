Tens of thousands pay respects to Benedict XVI at St. Peter’s Basilica
Tens of thousands of people lined up at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Monday to pay their last respects to the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
Shortly after 9 a.m. (0800 GMT), the Vatican opened the doors of the basilica. People then moved forward along the central aisle and past the body.
The Vatican’s police and security force, the gendarmerie, estimated in the evening that around 65,000 people had come to the basilica on the first day.
Among the first mourners was Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. President Sergio Mattarella entered the basilica shortly before 9 a.m., Agnello Stoia, the parish priest of St Peter’s Basilica, told the ANSA news agency.
Benedict’s longtime private secretary Georg Gänswein was also in the cathedral.
People had been lining up since the early hours of the morning, with a lengthy line forming around St. Peter’s Square. “I want to say goodbye to him,” said one person from Germany who had joined the line during the night.
The funeral service is set to take place in St Peter’s Square on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. (0830 GMT), followed by the burial in the basilica.
Pope Francis himself is set to say the funeral Mass. One pope burying another is a historic event, made possible by Benedict’s resignation in 2013.
According to official figures, up to 60,000 people are expected to attend the requiem, which Benedict had requested be kept simple.
The former pontiff whose birth name was Joseph Ratzinger died on Saturday morning in the Vatican at the age of 95. It emerged on Wednesday that his health had deteriorated.
German-born Benedict XVI was the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, when, after just under eight years as pope, he voluntarily resigned, becoming the first pope to do so in hundreds of years.
Germany vows crackdown after brutal weekend violence
Germany vowed to crack down on people responsible for violence around the weekend’s New Year celebrations, in which police, paramedics and firefighters were targeted with fireworks and dozens were injured.
“The government, and of course the chancellor as well, condemns these at times massive attacks in the strongest possible terms,” Christiane Hoffmann, a spokeswoman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said Monday at the regular government news conference in Berlin.
“The state will not tolerate that people who are celebrating peacefully and personnel who are doing their duty are attacked in this way,” she added.
In Berlin alone, around 1,300 extra police were deployed and more than 100 people were detained for arson offenses, violations of explosives regulations, breach of the peace and assault of law-enforcement officers. Eighteen policemen were injured in the capital, one seriously, and 15 firefighters and paramedics required treatment.
— From wire reports
