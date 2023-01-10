Brazil capital reels after anti-Lula rioters storm Congress and presidential palace
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s capital was recovering early Monday from an insurrection by thousands of supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the country’s top government institutions, leaving a trail of destruction and testing the leadership of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva just a week after he took office.
Rioters ransacked Congress, the presidential palace and the top court in Brasilia on Sunday hoping to trigger a military intervention. It took hours for security forces to regain control of the main government buildings. Hundreds of arrests were carried out through the night, but thousands of Bolsonaro supporters remained in the area.
Lula, who was visiting a city destroyed by rains in the state of Sao Paulo, returned late to the capital to take stock of the situation. He decreed federal intervention in the security of the federal district, which was likely to be confirmed by Congress. In a show of strength, he was likely to meet with the heads of Congress and the top court, as well as state governors who are expected to fly into Brasilia.
“There’s no precedent for this in the history of our country,” Lula said in televised comments, vowing to prosecute the rioters. “We’re going to find out who the financial backers are.”
In the early hours of Monday, top court Justice Alexandre de Moraes criticized the “despicable terrorist attacks on democracy” and ordered Federal District Gov. Ibaneis Rocha removed from office for 90 days while his responsibility in the security breach is investigated.
Moraes also gave police 24 hours to disband Bolsonaro’s supporters who have been camping in front of military headquarters across the country since the conservative leader lost to Lula by a razor-thin margin in an election runoff Oct. 30.
With not a single elected leader left, Haiti is becoming a textbook case of a ‘failed state’
For years, Haiti has suffered from a disastrous economy, a struggling police force and a practically invisible government.
After midnight Monday, there will also be no semblance left of a constitutional order.
One of the last remaining provisions of the country’s constitution that was still in existence, even if barely, is set to end at midnight with the expiration of the terms of the country’s last remaining 10 senators. The exit of the final tier of the 30-seat Senate will leave Haiti with no Parliament since the country failed to hold timely legislative elections in October 2019.
Now, for the first time since the adoption of the 1987 Constitution, which told Haitians how their country was going to exist as a nation after the fall of the nearly 30-year father-son Duvalier dictatorship, there is not one constitutional provision in existence beyond the struggling, ill-equipped Haiti National Police and reconstituted army. There is no functioning electoral commission; no functioning Supreme Court, no constitutional court.
There is not a single elected official in the entire country of nearly 12 million people — not a council member, a mayor and certainly not a president.
Haiti, has for all practical purposes, become a failed state, experts say — and all under the eye of the international community.