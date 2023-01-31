Putin threatened missile strike on UK before Ukraine war, Boris Johnson says
Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to direct a Russian missile strike at Britain in the leadup to his invasion of Ukraine, Boris Johnson said in a new hair-raising disclosure.
In an interview with the BBC, Johnson, who was serving as British prime minister when Russia invaded its neighbor, recalled Putin telling him: “Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile it would only take a minute.”
Johnson said Putin’s warning came during a dialogue about Ukraine’s potential path into NATO, a 30-member military alliance, and after the British leader suggested a war would be catastrophic, according to the BBC. The broadcaster interviewed the former prime minister for a documentary.
Moscow had sought a reduction in NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe, and the prevention of Ukraine’s entry into the bloc, before the Russian Army launched Europe’s largest invasion since World War II.
“Boris, you say that Ukraine is not going to join NATO any time soon,” Putin told Johnson in English, according to the British leader’s account. “What is any time soon?
Johnson said he replied, “Well, it’s not going to join NATO for the foreseeable future; you know that perfectly well.”
Putin took a “very relaxed tone” during the call, said Johnson, who led Britain from July 2019 until last September.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine last February after a series of feckless attempts by European leaders to convince Moscow not to carry out its war designs. Johnson visited Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, less than two months into the grinding conflict.
The Kremlin rejected Johnson’s account of the pre-war conversation between Johnson and Putin.
“What was said by Mr. Johnson is untrue. To be more precise, this is a lie,” Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Putin, told reporters on Monday, according to the Tass news agency, a Kremlin mouthpiece.
North Korea could get a vital lifeline from arms sales to Russia
Russia’s hunt for weapons to fire at Ukraine could provide a lifeline for North Korea, where even a relatively modest arms deal would help lift the country’s cash-starved and stagnant economy into growth.
The U.S. made fresh accusations this month that Kim Jong Un is providing arms and ammunition to aid Putin’s war, including sending shells and rockets. While the Biden administration said the weapons won’t do much to alter the battlefield, the sales would open a new stream of revenue to a country isolated from much of world trade.
While North Korea has denied the U.S. allegations of the arms transfers, any such deal would be well timed for Kim. His border closures during the pandemic pushed North Korea’s already anemic economy into one of its biggest contractions in decades.
North Korea’s economy failed to grow in 2021 and faced uncertain prospects last year, according to the Bank of Korea in Seoul, one of the few entities to produce regular assessments of the country’s outlook. Meanwhile, Kim’s seemingly lucrative forays into crypto-currency theft may now be facing a squeeze after the collapse of digital-asset exchange FTX.
— From wire reports
