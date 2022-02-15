Two children among seven killed in French Pyrenees explosion
At least seven people, including two children, were killed in an explosion in the village of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque in France on Monday.
The death toll from the blast, which also injured around 30 people, remains “provisional,” according to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who told reporters it was “a historic tragedy for the region.”
The explosion happened overnight at around 1:30 a.m. local time, causing a fire in a small two-story building located on the main street, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.
Colonel Alexandre Trani, head of operations for the fire and rescue service for the Western Pyrenees, told BFMTV that one person was missing and added that there is a “strong possibility” that the missing person is within what remains of the building.
An investigation into the incident has been opened, according to the public prosecutor Jean-David Cavaillé, who said that gas cylinders may have been the cause.
Court frees brother who confessed to killing social media star Qandeel Baloch
The brother of murdered social media star Qandeel Baloch has been freed by a Pakistan appeals court, three years after he was convicted of killing her for “bringing dishonor” to the family.
Baloch’s murder in 2016 sparked a national outcry and promoted changes in the country’s so-called ‘honor killing’ laws.
Waseem Baloch’s lawyer, Sardar Mehmood, confirmed the acquittal with CNN Tuesday but did not provide further details. A court order has not yet been made public.
Waseem Baloch was arrested within days of the murder and confessed on video to killing his 25-year-old sister at her family home in the city of Multan in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Despite his admission, he pleaded not guilty in court and in 2019 was sentenced to life imprisonment.
