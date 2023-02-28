Lula government sets april deadline for Bolsonaro to return to Brazil
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s administration wants former President Jair Bolsonaro to appear before Brazilian courts in the next few months and is considering options to force him to return to the country if he doesn’t voluntarily come back by the end of March, according to a high-ranking adviser to the leftist leader.
Bolsonaro, who has been vacationing in Florida since before the end of his term last year, is unlikely to face arrest upon his return to Brazil, said the adviser, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive information. The conservative leader is under investigation on several fronts, including for allegedly inciting riots in Brasilia on Jan. 8, but no formal charges have been pressed against him.
Cases involving the former president also include allegations of planning a coup with some of his close aides, some of whom have been arrested, and his unproven claims about the integrity of Brazil’s electronic voting system in an event with foreign ambassadors. He is expected to be questioned during the investigations. If found guilty, he could lose his political rights for several years, which would leave him ineligible to run for president in the next election.
UK, EU seal new post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland trade
The United Kingdom and the European Union reached a new deal on Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements aimed at ending years of often acrimonious wrangling and paving the way for warmer relations more than half a decade after Britons voted for Brexit.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said negotiations had led to a change in the legal text of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a part of the U.K.’s divorce deal with the EU governing trade with the region.
Sunak said sealing the deal — known as the “Windsor Framework” — was a “decisive moment,” while von der Leyen described it as “extraordinary” and said it would ensure a “long-lasting” solution for all parties.
“Today’s agreement delivers smooth flowing trade within the whole United Kingdom, protects Northern Ireland’s place in our union, and safeguards sovereignty for the people of Northern Ireland,” Sunak said on Monday in a news conference alongside von der Leyen.
It’s an achievement for the British prime minister, who has sought to dial down tensions with the bloc since taking power in October and has been rewarded with EU concessions. The deal could also pave the way for closer collaboration between the two sides on financial services, security, scientific research and immigration.
The two sides have been negotiating over new terms to ease trade flows between Britain and Northern Ireland and put to rest the biggest hangover of Brexit three years after the formal divorce.
