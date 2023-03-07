...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at 10 to 15 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Iran supreme leader calls wave of school poisonings ‘big crime’
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged officials to “seriously pursue” cases of suspected poisonings at girls’ schools around the country, which left hundreds of students hospitalized and sparked nationwide anger.
Speaking for the first time in reaction to the spate of sicknesses, Iran’s head of state said they were a “big crime that can’t be ignored.”
“The perpetrators of this crime will have to be severely punished without mercy if poisonings are proved,” Khamenei said in a statement read on state TV on Monday.
Mass illnesses at mainly girls’ schools were first reported in November, sparking fresh protests months after an uprising erupted in September over the death in police custody of a young woman who’d been detained for allegedly flouting Islamic dress codes.
Officials have so far provided contradictory accounts of what’s happened, with a senior education official confirming last week that “chemical compounds” had been deliberately spread at the schools while the interior minister has insisted that official investigations haven’t yet determined the cause.
No one has been charged and state news agencies have given provided contradictory reports of arrests.
Dozens more schools have been affected since the weekend by what students have said is the presence of some sort of gas with a strong odor, leading to breathing difficulties, nausea and vomiting.
The cases followed the state’s deadly crackdown on the anti-government protests in which young women and schoolgirls have played a prevalent role, calling for an end to the male-dominated Islamic system that governs the country.
Kim’s Powerful sister threatens action on US-South Korea drills
The powerful sister of North Korea’s leader issued a fresh warning to the U.S. and South Korea, threatening them with severe consequences if they went ahead with joint military drills set to start next week.
Kim Yo Jong said North Korea is monitoring the “restless military moves by the U.S. forces” and its South Korean “puppet military,” adding Pyongyang is “on standby to take appropriate, quick and overwhelming action at any time according to our judgment,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday.
The latest comments indicate North Korea could ramp up provocations in conjunction with the drills, with Kim last month threatening to turn the Pacific Ocean into a “firing range” if they went ahead.
This may be a hint that Pyongyang could start testing whether its nuclear warhead designs can withstand the heat of reentering the atmosphere, as it looks to increase its capability to deliver a credible strike against the U.S. and its allies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.