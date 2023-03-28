Kim Jong Un threatens nuclear use ‘anytime’ as US carrier arrives in South Korea
Kim Jong Un said North Korea is ready to use nuclear weapons “anytime and anywhere,” delivering a new threat as a U.S. aircraft carrier group arrives in South Korea.
Kim made the comments while visiting a facility producing nuclear bombs, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday. State media released images of Kim standing with military officials among his arsenal of warheads.
Kim reiterated his call to exponentially increase North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, which “is aimed to defend the eternal security of the state and the regional peace and stability from A to Z.” The visit to the facility came as North Korea has rolled out new weapons to deliver nuclear strikes in recent weeks and pledged an unprecedented response to joint military drills between the United States and South Korea.
“This is a significant size improvement over prior North Korean nuclear weapons, and possibly design advance,” George William Herbert, an adjunct professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, said on Twitter about the warheads shown in the photographs.
North Korea is estimated to have about 80 to 90 warheads, the Seoul-based Korea Institute for Defense Analyses said in a paper released in January, adding that Kim was looking to have between 100 to 300 over the long term.
The USS Nimitz aircraft carrier group is due to arrive in Busan on Tuesday as part of efforts to strengthen the combined military posture of the allies, South Korea’s Defense Ministry has said.
Fearing civil war, Netanyahu confirms temporary halt to judge reforms
After weeks of mass protests in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed a temporary halt to his government’s controversial judicial reforms.
“I have decided to suspend the second and third readings in this session,” Netanyahu said in Jerusalem on Monday. This means that the bill will not be put to a vote in parliament until the end of April at the earliest.
“We are in the midst of a crisis that threatens our essential unity,” Netanyahu said. He warned of a civil war that must not come to pass. “Everyone must act responsibly,” he added.
Earlier on Monday, Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said he and Netanyahu had agreed to postpone the reform.
A government spokesman also said that a “national guard” would be established under the leadership of the far-right minister. What this means in concrete terms was initially unclear.
According to media reports, Ben-Gvir and Netanyahu had previously met for an emergency session in which Ben-Gvir is said to have threatened to resign if Netanyahu did not stick to the reform plans.
— From wire reports
Recommended for you
The Atlanta Braves unveiled their Nike City Connect uniform, which the team will debut when they take on the San Diego Padres on Saturday, April 8. The Braves will wear the City Connect jerseys every Saturday home game for the remainder of the 2023 season. Click for more.PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves unveil City Connect Jersey, Cap for Saturday home games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.