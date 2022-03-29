...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds are expected ahead of an
approaching line of storms during the day and evening hours
Wednesday. Additionally, strong gusty winds associated with an
approaching line of storms late Wednesday into early Thursday
are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Singapore court rejects intellectually disabled man’s final appeal against execution for drug smuggling
A Singapore court on Tuesday rejected a final appeal by a man sentenced to death for drug trafficking, following a campaign by his lawyers who said the trial violated international laws as the man has intellectual disabilities.
The ruling ends all legal avenues to stop his execution and supporters say he could be hanged within days.
The case has drawn international attention — including from the United Nations, Malaysia’s Prime Minister and British billionaire Richard Branson — and put the city-state’s zero-tolerance drug laws back under scrutiny.
Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, a 34-year-old Malaysian citizen, was arrested in 2009 for bringing 42.7 grams (1.5 ounces) of heroin into Singapore. He was convicted and sentenced to death in 2010.
He appealed on the basis of mental disability and for his lawyers to start judicial review proceedings to halt the death sentence.
Panic at the supermarket as Shanghai forces residents into lockdown
Scuffles in the produce section, aisles packed with panicked shoppers and shelves stripped bare of food.
Videos posted to social media Sunday show chaotic scenes erupting in Shanghai after authorities announced part of the city would enter a large-scale lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19.
The two-phase lockdown — which saw the eastern half of the city close at 5 a.m. Monday for four days of mass-testing, with the western half to follow on Friday — comes as Shanghai emerged as the new epicenter of China’s worst outbreak of Covid-19 in two years, reporting a record 3,500 cases on Sunday.
It’s the first time such stringent measures have been rolled out in the city of 25 million, the country’s financial heart and its most cosmopolitan and progressive urban center, as the ruling Communist Party pursues a ”zero-Covid” policy to stamp out all infections.
Shanghai authorities had previously insisted the city would not enter a lockdown, going so far as to investigate individuals for “fabricating information” that suggested otherwise.
