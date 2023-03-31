Russia detains American journalist in ‘dark turn’ for ties
Russia detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich for alleged espionage while he was on a reporting trip in central Russia, the first time a U.S. reporter has been held on spying charges since the Cold War.
The 31-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in Yekaterinburg, about 880 mikes (1,400 kilometers) east of Moscow, by Federal Security Service agents and brought to Moscow, where a district court ordered him to be held until at least May 29. The case was classified as “top secret.”
The newspaper denied the allegations and asked for the immediate release of “our trusted and dedicated reporter.” A State Department spokesman said the U.S. had asked for consular access and it would be several days before the request is granted.
“In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the Kremlin’s continued attempts to intimidate, repress, and punish journalists and civil society voices,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
The arrest marks the first time Russia has charged a U.S. journalist with spying since the Cold War, and signals a major escalation in tensions amid the spiraling crisis over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Finland clears last obstacle to NATO entry with Turkish nod
Turkey’s parliament voted to approve Finland’s membership in NATO, removing the final obstacle to the accession of Russia’s Nordic neighbor into the defense alliance as its 31st member.
Lawmakers in Ankara unanimously voted on Thursday to ratify Finland’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the last of current members to approve the expansion after the Hungarian parliament on Monday also backed the move.
The vote seals a major change in the European security architecture after militarily non-aligned Finland and Sweden sought NATO membership in a U-turn following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. It also highlights divisions inside the bloc as Turkey and Hungary remain opposed to Sweden’s entry, with the timeline for the accession of the largest Nordic nation thrown in doubt.
Following the vote, NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter that he welcomed the result and that the ratification would make the “NATO family stronger and safer.”
Both Turkey and Hungary signaled earlier this month they’d approve Finland’s solo entry following months of stonewalling, decoupling the two Nordic nations’ bids even after both were invited last June to start accession proceedings.
Finland and Sweden have both already started integrating into the alliance and have been involved in all NATO meetings since they became invitees last summer. But as a full member, Finland can now benefit from Article 5 mutual defense commitments.
