Russia blames Ukraine as suspect held in pro-war blogger’s death
Russia accused Ukraine and a group linked to anti-Kremlin opposition leader Alexey Navalny of plotting a bomb explosion in a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a pro-war military blogger.
Law enforcement agents in the city detained a female suspect, Darya Trepova, on suspicion of involvement on Monday. Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee blamed Ukrainian security services for the blast together with “persons cooperating with the so-called Navalny Anti-Corruption Fund of which the detained Trepova is an active supporter,” in a statement on its website.
Sunday’s explosion killed Maxim Fomin, whose Telegram channel under the pseudonym Vladlen Tatarsky had more than 570,000 followers, and injured 32 other people, Russian state media reported. He had become widely known since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year, advocating strongly for goals that included the complete destruction of the Ukrainian state.
Tatarsky, 40, was killed by an improvised explosive device containing the equivalent of more than 200 grams of TNT that was hidden inside a statuette presented to him at an event at the cafe, the state-run Tass news service reported, citing an unidentified law enforcement official.
Trepova admitted bringing the figurine to the cafe, the Interfax news service cited the Interior Ministry as saying.
Tatarsky was among those present at a Kremlin ceremony in September when Putin announced Russia was annexing four Ukrainian regions, even as it didn’t full control them. Ukraine has vowed to reclaim the territory.
Japan weighs bomb-shelter bill with eye on China, North Korea
With tensions around Taiwan rising and North Korea firing missiles at a blistering pace, lawmakers in neighboring Japan are pushing for a rollout of shelters where its residents can take refuge in the event of an attack.
A bill laying out a schedule for shelter provision could be passed as soon as next fiscal year, Keiji Furuya, a ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker and former minister for national resilience, said in an interview last week.
“Japan hasn’t been involved in a war for 77 years, but what we’ve taken for granted since then no longer holds true,” said Furuya, co-leader of a lawmakers’ group pushing for shelter provision. “The world has changed a lot,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg News.
Japan finds itself in an increasingly dangerous neighborhood, with China having fired ballistic missiles into waters close to its southwestern islands last year. North Korea is also rapidly building its missile prowess with launches, including one that flew over Japan in October.
Japan has thousands of designated evacuation centers for use in natural disasters, but most of them are not underground.
— From wire reports
